An historic Yorkshire pub which was once used as a recruiting post during the Napoleonic Wars has been put up for sale for £475,000.

The Duke of Wellington Inn, which overlooks the village green in Danby in the heart of the North York Moors National Park, dates back to 1765.

A cast-iron plaque of the first Duke of Wellington, discovered during restoration, remains proudly displayed above the main bar’s fireplace.

Robert Smithson, from the Colliers’ Hotels team which is overseeing the sale, said: “It's not every day that a place like this comes up for sale. The Duke of Wellington Inn isn’t just a business, it’s a piece of Yorkshire history, loved by locals and visitors. With a loyal customer base, incredible surroundings, and so much potential to grow, it’s a fantastic opportunity for someone to take the reins and make it their own.”