Dunelm lifts sales and profits but remains cautious over consumer spending

Homewares chain Dunelm said it overcame a tough market to lift annual sales and profits, but cautioned it was yet to see a "meaningful" recovery in consumer spending.

The retailer reported a 6.6 per cent rise in pre-tax profits to £205.4m for the year to June 29 after sales rose 4.1 per cent, with a marked pick-up in sales growth to five per cent in the final three months.

But Dunelm said it was continuing to see a "challenging consumer environment" and warned "the timing of a sector recovery remains uncertain".

Nick Wilkinson , chief executive of Dunelm , said: "Whilst we are gradually seeing improvements to economic indicators, we are yet to see a meaningful change in consumer spending habits in our markets.

"Against this backdrop, and compared to a strong first quarter last year, we have made a solid start to full-year 2024-25."

The group said it had held off from raising prices over the past year, instead driving higher revenues with strong growth in sales by volume, which lifted by 6.2 per cent.

It said sales in the new year would continue to be driven by volume growth as it boosts its share of the homewares market, which reached 7.7 per cent in the year to June.

The firm is aiming to boost its market share to 10 per cent.

Dunelm saw sales growth pick up to five per cent in its final quarter to June 29 , up from 2.6 per cent in the previous three months.