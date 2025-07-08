Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company said Ms Moriarty will take over from chief executive Nick Wilkinson – who revealed his retirement plans earlier this year – from October 1.

Ms Moriarty will join the company from Sainsbury’s, where she is chief retail and technology officer, having spent 15 years at the grocery specialist.

Alison Brittain, chairwoman of Dunelm, said: “We are thrilled to be appointing Clo as our new CEO.

Dunelm has said it will appoint Clodagh Moriarty as the new boss of the homewares retailer. (Photo by Chris Ison/PA Wire)

“She is a proven industry leader and brings an impressive range of skills and experience from one of the UK’s largest retailers, where she has played a prominent role in developing the Sainsbury’s offer to drive market share gains over a number of years.

“Clo was the standout candidate from a strong field, and we are delighted that we have been able to attract such a talented and high-calibre executive.”

In February, Dunelm announced that Mr Wilkinson would step down from the role to retire after seven years.

The appointment comes after a “thorough recruitment process” which considered internal and external candidates.

In its previous update in April, Dunelm reported accelerating over the first quarter of 2025 despite pressure on consumer spending.