Dunelm's sales and profits edge higher in a tough market
The homewares chain said chief executive Nick Wilkinson will retire from the group and full-time executive role, but will stay in his post until a successor has been appointed.
Dunelm said it will now start a “thorough recruitment process”.
Details of Mr Wilkinson’s departure plans came as the group reported pre-tax profits nudging up 0.2 per cent to £123.2m in the six months to December 28 as sales lifted 2.4 per cent.
But it saw sales growth more than halve to 1.6 per cent in the all-important Christmas quarter, down from growth of 3.5 per cent in the previous three months.
Dunelm said it was trading against a “challenging” retail backdrop, with consumer spending under pressure on big items and firms facing soaring wage bill increases from recent Budget measures.
Alison Brittain, chair of Dunelm, paid tribute to outgoing boss Mr Wilkinson.
She said: “Nick has been a tremendous leader for Dunelm and amongst his many achievements, he has successfully guided the group through a global pandemic, driven a step-change in the digital offer, established strategic capabilities across the business including in tech and data, and maintained the unique, entrepreneurial culture which makes Dunelm so special.”
Mr Wilkinson said: “There remains lots to do, and much to learn, as Dunelm continues to grow and develop.
“So, for now, it’s business as usual for me.”
The group said it was “encouraged” by early trading in its second half so far and stuck by guidance for full-year profits to rise to £209m from £205.4m in 2023-24.
But it added a note of caution, saying: “Ongoing consumer caution and sustained labour cost headwinds are continuing to impact all businesses in our sector.
“It is important that we face these challenges with a long-term perspective, adapting in ways that keep the customer front and centre, whilst delivering sustainable growth.”
AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said: “ Profit growth has ground to a halt as the retail backdrop deteriorates and consumers continue to watch every penny. Value-oriented retailers are struggling in this climate as lower-income individuals buckle under the strain of relatively high interest rates and a deteriorating jobs market. Dunelm appears to be doing everything it can. Margins are holding up, which implies it is avoiding widespread discounting, and it continues to take market share. It’s the best it can do under the circumstances until the backdrop improves.
“Chief executive Nick Wilkinson’s departure isn’t anything to worry about. He has helped to transform the business into one that now has a strong digital proposition and a solid store estate. If anything, he’ll be sorely missed by investors. His replacement – once appointed – will inherit a business with the right foundations to keep growing. Unlike many leadership changes in retail, Dunelm is not a turnaround story that needs someone new to steady the ship.”