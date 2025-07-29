Dunesforde Vineyard: How a North Yorkshire vineyard produces internationally recognised wine

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When I first volunteered at Dunesforde Vineyard, nestled in the Vale of York, I expected hard graft and perhaps a glass of something crisp at the end of the day. What I found was a community, a story and a little slice of Tuscan charm – just off the A1.

Dunesforde was planted in 2016 by Ian and Mandy Townsend, a family whose passion for wine was sparked not in Bordeaux or Burgundy, but in the sun-drenched hills of central Italy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspired by the warmth and hospitality of European vineyards, they returned to Upper Dunsforth, near Boroughbridge and began a bold experiment: could wine thrive this far north?

Dunesforde was planted in 2016 by Ian and Mandy Townsend, a family whose passion for wine was sparked not in Bordeaux or Burgundy, but in the sun-drenched hills of central Italy, says Mark Bailey. (Photo supplied by Mark Bailey)

Turns out, yes. With 6,000 vines across five acres, Dunesforde is one of the most northerly commercial vineyards in England. The slope and shelter of the site offer just enough warmth to coax flavour from Bacchus, Solaris, Pinot Gris and Pinot Noir Précoce.

And the results? Exceptional. In 2024, their Still Pinot Gris won a Gold Medal at the WineGB Awards, the best single varietal white in the country.

But it’s our Queen of the North Classic Cuvée 2020 that’s just hit the headlines. Awarded a Bronze Medal at the Decanter World Wine Awards, it’s the first time a Yorkshire vineyard has received this prestigious global recognition. Named after Queen Cartimandua, ruler of the Brigantes and one of Britain’s earliest known female leaders, Queen of the North is a sparkling tribute to Yorkshire’s boldness and heritage. Volunteering here means getting stuck in. From pruning in January, shoot selection in spring to the excitement of harvest in the Autumn. It’s hands-on, can be hard work but is oddly therapeutic. You meet people from all walks of life, united by a love of wine.

And yes there is a very tasty lunch and bubbles at the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The vineyard’s Roman connections add another layer of intrigue. A mural in the tasting room depicts Aldborough (Isurium Brigantum), once a major Roman settlement. Tablets found at Vindolanda show wine was traded here 2,000 years ago. So, when I’m pruning vines, I sometimes wonder if Cartimandua herself once walked this green and pleasant land.

Climate change is a curious bedfellow. While it brings challenges, it’s also made it possible for vineyards like Dunesforde to flourish. Who’d have imagined Yorkshire producing fine wine alongside cricket legends and rhubarb? Even Test Match Special’s Michael Vaughan and Jonathan Agnew have toasted Dunesforde’s success on air.

Commercially, the vineyard is much more than wine. The Roman Room and Queen of the North tasting suite host away days, meetings and chef-led pairings. It’s boutique yes, but it’s also a business with serious strings to its bow. Wine is sent across the country and the cellar door is always open.

So if you fancy a taste of Tuscany with a Yorkshire twist, pop into the cellar. Join the harvest this October. Or just raise a glass to the Romans, the Townsends and the volunteers who make it all happen. Because in North Yorkshire, we don’t just grow grapes, we’re cultivating a legacy well worth sipping.