Dyls: Cafe-bar run by same family for a decade in Skeldergate Bridge tollhouse in York up for sale

A well-known cafe inside an iconic Victorian building in York has gone on the market.

Dyls in the old engine room and tollhouse building on Skeldergate Bridge is being sold as a going concern for £250,000 as the family who have run it since 2012 are not renewing their tenancy.

The building dates back to 1881, when the bridge over the River Ouse was built, and originally housed the machinery that lifted the structure to allow boats to pass beneath it. There was also a toll-booth and tollkeeper’s accommodation, but the tolls were ended in 1914.

The Grade II-listed motor-house is owned by City of York Council, who rent the building to former semi-professional tennis player Jan Dyl. However, it has suffered from severe flooding in the past decade, particularly in 2012, 2015 and 2016 and he has struggled to obtain insurance. Although the outdoor terrace is regulardly under water, the worst floods have seen the kitchen affected and the business shut for months at a time.

Dyls in the Motor House, Skeldergate Bridge

According to agents Fleurets, Mr Dyl is stepping away to focus on other ventures and believes the bar has further potential for evening opening. It is close to several of the city’s major tourist attractions, including Clifford’s Tower and the Castle Museum, and described as having a healthy annual turnover.