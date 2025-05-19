Earnings fall for Ryanair despite price cut for air fares

Irish airline Ryanair has seen annual earnings tumble 16 per cent as it slashed air fares to help boost demand.
By PA Media
Published 19th May 2025, 11:45 BST

The budget carrier reported a 16 per cent fall in pre-tax profits to €1.78bn (£1.5bn) for the year to March 31 after average fares fell seven per cent.

Lower air fares helped passenger numbers grow nine per cent to 200.2 million in the year, but the group said it expects growth of just three per cent in 2025-26 due to delayed deliveries of Boeing aircraft.

Speaking on the company’s announcement, Ryanair chief executive, Michael O’Leary, said: “While we cautiously expect to recover most, but not all of last years seven per cent fare decline, which should lead to reasonable net profit growth in 2025-26, it is far too early to provide any meaningful guidance.

Ryanair chief executive, Michael O’Leary. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wireplaceholder image
“The final 2025-26 outcome remains heavily exposed to adverse external developments, including the risk of tariff wars, macro-economic shocks, conflict escalation in Ukraine and the Middle East and European air traffic control mismanagement/short staffing.”

