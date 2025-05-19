Earnings fall for Ryanair despite price cut for air fares

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The budget carrier reported a 16 per cent fall in pre-tax profits to €1.78bn (£1.5bn) for the year to March 31 after average fares fell seven per cent.

Lower air fares helped passenger numbers grow nine per cent to 200.2 million in the year, but the group said it expects growth of just three per cent in 2025-26 due to delayed deliveries of Boeing aircraft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the company’s announcement, Ryanair chief executive, Michael O’Leary, said: “While we cautiously expect to recover most, but not all of last years seven per cent fare decline, which should lead to reasonable net profit growth in 2025-26, it is far too early to provide any meaningful guidance.

Ryanair chief executive, Michael O’Leary. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire