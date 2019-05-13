Earnings fall for trade staff amid Brexit delays

The earnings of freelance tradespeople edged down last month amid a subdued construction market.

Data from Hudson Contract of April payroll data for more than 2,200 construction companies in England and Wales reveals a 1.6 per cent fall to an average of £885.

In the regions, Wales saw the biggest decrease between March and April, slipping 4.1 per cent to £789 with Yorkshire down 2.7 per cent to £819. The marginal decline in weekly earnings is in line with construction activity remaining tepid owing to Brexit-related delays in decision making by businesses.

Ian Anfield, managing director at Hudson Contract, said: “While the figures will reflect some seasonal influence, there is little doubt that Brexit uncertainty is causing some businesses to hold back on new investment.”