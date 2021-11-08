Members of the Ali Bilton Cooks team: E-J Whelan, Ali Bilton, Elaine Hildred, Lynne Dodgson.

Ali Bilton, who grew up in East Yorkshire but travelled the world cooking for private clients in a career spanning over 30 years, launched a range of chef prepared dishes for people to enjoy at home during the first lockdown in May 2020.

Such was the success of the range of her Ali Bilton Cooks meals, that Ms Bilton took the decision to convert part of a historic property in Pocklington into a state-of-the-art professional kitchen where she and a small team produce an extensive range of frozen ready meals.

Ms Bilton, who was latterly head tutor at the Yorkshire Wolds Cookery School, said: “The emphasis at Ali Bilton Cooks is on wholesome meals made from scratch using local, seasonal and sustainable fresh ingredients.

“We work closely with some of the region’s finest suppliers who share our passion for top quality produce and high standards in welfare and food safety.

“What started out as a limited range has grown to over 100 dishes that include everything from dinner party classics like Beef Wellington with fresh truffles to everyday freezer staples like pies, casseroles and curries.

“Our dishes are blast frozen as soon as they have cooled, so they’re not only delicious, but they’re nutritious too.”