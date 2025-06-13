East Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards: Full list of winners revealed as achievements of young staff at region's major companies honoured
The second East Yorkshire Apprenticeships Award, organised by The Yorkshire Post’s parent company, took place at The Mercure Hotel, Grange Park, Hull on Thursday night and were hosted by radio presenter Alex Duffy.
A total of 14 awards were presented across different categories to celebrate the work of apprentices, mentors and the companies and organisations which employ and train them.
Safety equipment specialist Arco was named the large employer of the year with two of its apprentices also picking up prizes, while meat producer Cranswick and steel fabricator Severfield also had two wins each.
The event’s sponsors included Hudson Contract, BAE Systems, First Intuition, Cranswick, Yorkshire Water and the Yorkshire & Humber Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, with money being raised on the night for charity partner Yorkshire Cancer Research.
Chris Burn, Yorkshire Post business and features editor, opened the event and said while there is a growing political agreement about the importance of apprenticeships, it is businesses and organisations which are delivering the opportunities to young people on the ground.
He said: “Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced in her Spending Review that the Government intends to provide £1.2bn a year to support over a million young people into training and apprenticeships which is an indication of the growing political consensus about exactly how important apprentices are to the future of this country.
“But it is the people in this room tonight - from those at the top of their businesses putting money and strategic work into their apprenticeship programmes, to the experienced staff delivering training and the young and occasionally not-so-young starting off on their apprenticeship journeys - who are really the ones making a difference rather than Government.
"It is fantastic to have an event like tonight to be able to recognise that work and a huge congratulations to everyone who has been shortlisted.”
Here is the full list of winners:
Intermediate Apprentice of the Year: Luca McDougall, Cranswick
Advanced Apprentice of the Year: Ethan Moorhouse, Severfield
Higher Apprentice of the Year: Michael Sword, Severfield
Degree Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by Cranswick: Brett Thompson, Arco
Construction Apprentice of the Year Award, Sponsored by Hudson Contract: Jack Jefferson, JC Services & Sons
Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year: James Rowan, BAE Systems
Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year: Sarah Reeder, Rotherham, Doncaster, and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust
Professional Services Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by First Intuition: Keira Laws, Arco
Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by BAE Systems: Ethan Jagger, Cranswick
Mentor of the Year: James Leggat, BAE Systems
Apprentice Ambassador: Dan Howard, Lifetime Training
SME Employer of the Year: Hobson and Porter
Large Employer of the Year: Arco
Training Provider / Programme of the Year, Sponsored by Yorkshire Water: Lifetime Training Ltd
