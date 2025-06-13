East Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards: Full list of winners revealed as achievements of young staff at region's major companies honoured

Hundreds of people celebrated the achievements of East Yorkshire’s apprentices at a special awards night – with young people working at some of the region’s biggest companies among the winners.

The second East Yorkshire Apprenticeships Award, organised by The Yorkshire Post’s parent company, took place at The Mercure Hotel, Grange Park, Hull on Thursday night and were hosted by radio presenter Alex Duffy.

A total of 14 awards were presented across different categories to celebrate the work of apprentices, mentors and the companies and organisations which employ and train them.

Safety equipment specialist Arco was named the large employer of the year with two of its apprentices also picking up prizes, while meat producer Cranswick and steel fabricator Severfield also had two wins each.

The East Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2025 - overall winners group. Picture: Dean Atkins

The event’s sponsors included Hudson Contract, BAE Systems, First Intuition, Cranswick, Yorkshire Water and the Yorkshire & Humber Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, with money being raised on the night for charity partner Yorkshire Cancer Research.

Chris Burn, Yorkshire Post business and features editor, opened the event and said while there is a growing political agreement about the importance of apprenticeships, it is businesses and organisations which are delivering the opportunities to young people on the ground.

He said: “Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced in her Spending Review that the Government intends to provide £1.2bn a year to support over a million young people into training and apprenticeships which is an indication of the growing political consensus about exactly how important apprentices are to the future of this country.

“But it is the people in this room tonight - from those at the top of their businesses putting money and strategic work into their apprenticeship programmes, to the experienced staff delivering training and the young and occasionally not-so-young starting off on their apprenticeship journeys - who are really the ones making a difference rather than Government.

"It is fantastic to have an event like tonight to be able to recognise that work and a huge congratulations to everyone who has been shortlisted.”

Here is the full list of winners:

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year: Luca McDougall, Cranswick

Advanced Apprentice of the Year: Ethan Moorhouse, Severfield

Higher Apprentice of the Year: Michael Sword, Severfield

Degree Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by Cranswick: Brett Thompson, Arco

Construction Apprentice of the Year Award, Sponsored by Hudson Contract: Jack Jefferson, JC Services & Sons

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year: James Rowan, BAE Systems

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year: Sarah Reeder, Rotherham, Doncaster, and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by First Intuition: Keira Laws, Arco

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by BAE Systems: Ethan Jagger, Cranswick

Mentor of the Year: James Leggat, BAE Systems

Apprentice Ambassador: Dan Howard, Lifetime Training

SME Employer of the Year: Hobson and Porter

Large Employer of the Year: Arco