East Yorkshire-based One Stop Business Finance looking to double its team this summer

Andrew Mackenzie, the managing director of One Stop Business Finance.

Since the SME funding specialist was founded seven years ago, it has enjoyed sustained profitable growth UK-wide which has provided the platform for OSBF to fund the next stage of its expansion.

This will see the business seek to recruit a further 12 employees and establish a new company, One Stop Invoice Finance Limited, which will be headed by a newly appointed highly experienced business finance professional.

The next phase of recruitment will include an operations and risk director, a relationship manager and a credit controller and they will all be based at the firm’s idyllic, rural East Yorkshire office at Hayton midway between Howden and Pocklington, easily commutable from Hull, Leeds, York and Doncaster.

Andrew Mackenzie, the managing director of OSBF, said: “The business has continued to grow rapidly, despite the impact of the pandemic on our working capital lending and, as with all our expansion to date, our future recruitment will be funded fully from the cash that we have generated.

“We are confident of attracting high calibre staff to the invoice finance team and, following our recent appearance in the Ward Hadaway Fastest 50 growing companies, we believe that we offer exceptional employment opportunities.”