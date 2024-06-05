The Hull and East Yorkshire Creative Charter, which organisers believe is the first of its kind in the UK, will aim to connect businesses and other organisations to the “power of cultural creativity”.

Cultural partnership HEY Creative has issued a rallying call to leaders of private, public and third sector organisations to commit to supporting arts and culture by signing the Charter.

HEY Creative chief officer Max May launched the Creative Charter at the Humber Business Week Lunch on the opening day of the region’s annual celebration of business and enterprise.

Left to right: Dominic Gibbons, chair of HEY Creative and managing director of Wykeland Group, Max May HEY Creative chief officer. Photo: Neil Holmes

He announced that several leading businesses and organisations had become founding signatories of the Creative Charter and urged others to follow their lead.

He said: “We passionately believe in the power of arts and culture to unite people from all corners of our region, driving growth, sparking ideas and innovation and promoting wellbeing.

“The arts sector delivers so much for our region, but it can’t do it all on its own. That’s why we’ve launched the Creative Charter, to encourage businesses and organisations to support and advocate for culture.

“Collaborating with the creative sector can spark fresh ideas which unlock growth opportunities and change the way companies approach challenges. We’re fortunate to have a rich and varied cultural

scene across the region and the Creative Charter opens up opportunities for businesses and other organisations to tap into it.”

Arts and culture contribute over £35m to the local economy in Hull and East Yorkshire, with more than 250 venues present around the region.

The Creative Charter aims to build on this and provide a long-term boost to the region’s vital culture and arts sector, which was energised by Hull’s year as UK City of Culture in 2017 but has been impacted by the pandemic and economic pressures in recent years.

There is no cost or direct financial commitment required to join the Creative Charter. Organisers describe the pledge as a “declaration to collaborate with the arts sector for collective good”.

Signatories can work with arts and cultural groups in various ways, including simple acts such as displaying local artwork on office walls, or celebrating culture on their social media channels.

Other suggested actions from the group have included hosting a business breakfast to connect with arts and culture, donating staff time to support events, sponsoring activities and offering spare training course spaces to creatives free of charge.

Founding Signatories of the Creative Charter include Hull City Council, East Riding of Yorkshire Council, the University of Hull, Hull College, Future Humber, For Entrepreneurs Only, the Hull and Humber Chamber of Commerce, HullBID, Rollits LLP, The Deep and Hull Truck Theatre.

Mr May’s call for the region to come together behind the Creative Charter will be echoed by broadcaster and writer Gyles Brandreth when he hosts The Business Day, the finale of Business Week.