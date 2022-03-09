East Yorkshire MP ‘impressed’ by Detectamet investment during Pocklington site visit

Staff at Detectamet pose for a photo with Sir Greg Knight during his visit to the Pocklington facility.

The MP was joined by his wife Janet and shown around the site by Detectamet CEO Sean Smith.

Since Sir Greg’s last visit in 2016, Detectamet UK has seen a sharp rise in the demand for its metal and X-ray detectable products, specially designed to minimise the risk of contamination in food processing environments.

Consequently, the company has invested heavily in its on-site capabilities, acquiring injection moulding machinery, PPE machinery, a second laser cutter and a full signage production facility.

These investments have reduced reliance on overseas imports for Detectamet’s detectable products, leading to shorter lead times for its global customer base.

Throughout his visit, Sir Greg was fully engaged with Detectamet’s efforts to improve global food safety standards and was “very impressed” with the recent manufacturing investments and growth of the business.

Detectamet CEO Sean Smith said: “It was fantastic to welcome Sir Greg and his wife Janet to our UK facility.

“We’ve seen massive growth in the six years since Sir Greg’s last visit, and we have ambitious plans to further invest in our staff and our machinery to improve food safety standards in the UK and overseas.”