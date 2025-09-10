East Yorkshire offsite manufacturer expands successful apprenticeship programme

Offsite manufacturing specialist, Premier Modular, has expanded its apprenticeship programme to include three additional business divisions – now offering placements across all business divisions.

Opening up apprenticeships in its commercial, planning and stores teams, Premier Modular is welcoming two quantity surveyors, a document controller and a business admin. This expansion forms part of its long-term growth strategy and commitment to supporting local talent, while aiming to combat the construction sector’s skills shortages.

Based in East Yorkshire, the offsite manufacturer delivers high quality modular buildings across the UK and began its apprenticeship scheme in 1996. The number of apprentices has grown year on year, with the company currently celebrating a record number of apprentices: standing at 28 this year. This follows its recent intake of 10 and graduation of seven students this summer.

As the scheme continues to grow, the company has maintained a 100% pass rate and employed each apprentice upon qualification. Ensuring the success of its programme, initiatives have been implemented to encourage a diverse intake, supporting both entry school and college leavers and candidates looking for a career change.

Premier Modular apprentices

Sam Sutcliffe, HR officer at Premier Modular, said: “Our apprenticeship programme not only helps people to get hands-on experience in a lively workplace, but also supports them once they’ve graduated. Due to the growth across our business sectors, we’re in the fortunate position to be able to provide full-time employment for those successfully completing the programme. We’re proud to be an employer where people choose to start their careers and progress them long-term.