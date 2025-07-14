EasyJet: Airline to provide update on French air traffic control strikes

Investors will seek guidance from EasyJet on the impact of French air traffic control strikes when the airline updates the market on Thursday after it revealed hundreds of flights had to be cancelled.
Published 14th Jul 2025, 08:10 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 08:12 BST

The group joined budget rival Ryanair in scrapping flights to and from France for two days in July due to the industrial action, with flights over France to destinations such as the UK, Greece, Spain and Ireland also affected.

Tens of thousands of customers saw their travel plans disrupted by the two-day strike on July 3 and 4, with EasyJet cancelling 274 flights, while Ryanair cancelled 170, affecting more than 30,000 passengers with the Irish carrier alone.

Luton-based easyJet’s third quarter figures will be watched for any estimation of a financial blow from the disruption.

EasyJet will be looked to for any guidance on the impact of recent French air traffic control strikes when it updates on Thursday after it revealed hundreds of flights had to be cancelled. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Wire)
The carrier’s package holiday business is expected to be the standout performer once again in the quarter to the end of June, after the division delivered an impressive 42 per cent jump in pre-tax profits to £44 million in the first half.

The airline business had to cut prices to help boost demand for the airline and offset rising costs in the first half and the City will be watching to see if that remains the case as the summer season kicked off.

Aarin Chiekrie, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “EasyJet’s doing a great job of growing its fleet while keeping costs under control.

“But there had been some slight softness on pricing in the second quarter, so markets are keen to hear if that’s picked back up over the third quarter.

“The market seems fairly confident that this will be the case, and full-year pre-tax profit guidance of £703 million should be well within reach.”

EasyJet reported widened headline pre-tax losses of £394 million for the six months to the end of March, compared with losses of £350 million a year earlier.

But the firm said at the time it was a “slight improvement” of about £50 million when the later timing of Easter this year was taken into account.

