The carrier reported headline pre-tax profits of £236m for the three months to June 30, up from £203m a year ago.

It carried 8 per cent more passengers in the quarter at 25.3 million and said trading was also boosted by strong demand for easyJet Holidays, with the division seeing pre-tax profits jump to £73m from £49m a year earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EasyJet now expects the holidays arm to deliver annual pre-tax profits of more than £180m, up more than 48 per cent year on year.

Budget airline easyJet has notched up a 16% increase in third-quarter profits and said it remains on track for a record summer performance. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Wire )

Outgoing chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “Our strong performance in the quarter has been driven by more customers choosing easyJet for our unrivalled network of destinations and value for money.

“This result was achieved despite Easter falling into March this year, demonstrating the continued importance of travel and this means we remain on track to deliver another record-breaking summer, taking us a step closer to our medium-term targets.”

On Monday, rival airline Ryanair said over the peak summer months airfares will be “materially lower” than last year, as it reported plummeting quarterly profits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lower prices over spring pushed profits down 46 per cent to 360 million euros (£303m) for the three months to June 30.

The average fare fell 15 per cent to 42 euros (£35) year on year, while passenger numbers rose 10 per cent to 55.5 million.

Asked about the contrast in financial results, Mr Lundgren said it is “difficult to comment” as only 20 per cent of easyJet’s network operates “head-to-head” with Ryanair.

He added that easyJet’s performance is “in line with the guidance that we have previously given” and “demand for the network and for the brand is strong”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lundgren said in July easyJet suffered a 28 per cent increase in delays caused by air traffic control (ATC) restrictions compared with the same month in 2023.

He said parts of Europe are “consistently understaffed” for air traffic controllers.

He questioned if constraints blamed by ATC on severe weather are being “labelled correctly” or whether “they can’t cope” with the volume of flights.

The amount of disruption is “not acceptable” and there is “no excuse”, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lundgren added: “We’re working with it, and every day we’re trying to see what we can do – together with other airlines also – to improve the situation, but it is challenging.”

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, commented: “easyJet is set fair as the peak summer season gets into full swing, with progress across each of its revenue streams and indeed at the headline profit level.