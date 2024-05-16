easyJet reveals CEO Johan Lundgren to step down in 2025
The carrier said Mr Lundgren, who became chief executive in December 2017, will leave early next year and will be succeeded by chief financial officer Kenton Jarvis, who has been with the group since February 2021.
Details of the planned change at the top came as the group reported a headline pre-tax loss of £350m for the six months to March 31, narrowed from losses of £411m a year ago, and forecast strong profits growth for the full year.
EasyJet chairman Sir Stephen Hester said: “We are sad that Johan will retire from easyJet.
“He has done an excellent job as our chief executive since December 2017, steering the company through the immense challenges of the Covid period, and setting up a clear strategy and strong execution plan.”
He added that his successor Mr Jarvis had “impressed since joining easyJet in 2021, is fully bought in to the plan and will hit the ground running”.
Mr Lundgren said: “There are important things still to accomplish over the balance of the year, but when the time comes I will leave easyJet with a great sense of loyalty and of pride at the progress made and the potential the company has for the future.”
The firm’s half-year figures showed losses narrowed despite a £40m hit due to the war between Israel and Hamas, which saw flights suspended to Israel and Jordan, alongside a softening of demand for trips to Egypt since the conflict began in October.
An early Easter helped offset the impact in the first half, when seasonal demand for air travel means airlines often record losses in the winter followed by profits in the summer.
