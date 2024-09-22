Eccy Fest: New Sheffield beer festival hopes to put area of the city 'back on the map'

Taking place along Sheffield’s Ecclesall Road and featuring live music, beer tasting and tap takeovers, Eccyfest is set to be held over three days from Friday, October 4 to Sunday, October 6.

Seven pubs and bars along a stretch of just over a mile on Ecclesall Road will be taking part in the festival, including Portland House, Craft & Berry, The Ecclesall Ale Club and Beer House.

The Itchy Pig, The Dark Horse and Banner Cross also complete the line-up of bars.

Craft & Berry is one of seven pubs taking part in the first ever Eccy Fest.

Mark Wall, one of the festival’s organisers who also runs Craft & Berry, said: “Ecclesall Road is one of the older roads in Sheffield. It used to be known as the golden mile, but I think some people think its declined over recent years as people started going into the city centre more.

“But now I think they’ve started to come back out again, because there are a lot more independent places on Ecclesall Road, and that’s what people want now.

“We just thought it was about time we did something to promote the road. We have plenty of craft ale places, artisan places, bars, restaurants and bistros, and everyone offers something different. I think it’s about getting new people in. One of the main things is introducing people to places they haven’t been before, so by creating a vibe where people go up and down the street, they’ll see what everyone has to offer.

“We want to get it back on the map for everyone, so it’s used exactly as its meant to be.”

The participating pubs will also be offering a stamp card for £1 which can be used throughout the festival.

Attendees who collect a stamp from all seven pubs over the weekend will receive 10 per cent off any drinks until March 2025.

A number of the bars will also be offering what they have describes as “amazing prizes” to those who complete stamp cards.

These include a premium bottomless brunch from The Dark Horse.

Though this year marks the first time the festival has been held, organisers hope that it will now be a yearly event.

Mr Wall added: “It’s the inaugural one, and hopefully it’ll grow year on year, because as new venues open, we’ll include them, and anyone who isn’t in this year can always join next year. We’ve organised all this in just around six weeks, so future events can also only get better.”

Lance Worthington, who runs Portland House, added: “Eccy Fest is a great opportunity to showcase individual bars on Ecclesall Road and how we all collectively contribute to Sheffield’s vibrant real ale scene.

“Its also a great opportunity to get yourself down and sample the creations of some of Sheffield’s finest brewers.”

In a post on social media about the event, a representative for The Dark Horse said: "We’re excited to unveil the first ever Ecclesall Road beer festival.

"This is the ultimate weekend you won’t want to miss, packed with the best brews, unbeatable vibes and local legends.

“This is more than just a beer fest – it’s a celebration of local love, community spirit and some seriously good drinks.