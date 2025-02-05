ECITB Census reveals industry hiring challenges in Yorkshire and the Humber

Findings of a workforce report published today have highlighted the challenges facing Yorkshire and the Humber to ensure it has the skilled workers needed to meet future demand in the engineering construction industry (ECI).

The ECI plays a crucial role in the UK meeting its net zero ambitions, spanning sectors that focus on the construction, maintenance and decommissioning of heavy industry, including oil and gas, nuclear, power generation, renewables, chemicals, food and drink, pharmaceuticals and water treatment.

The Engineering Construction Industry Training Board’s (ECITB) Regional Workforce Census report offers a comprehensive overview of the ECI workforce in Yorkshire and the Humber, having gathered data on more than 6,400 workers in the region.

It reveals that 75% of employers in the region are experiencing challenges in hiring workers, compared to 71% in the wider industry.

The industry needs a pipeline of trained, skilled workers to meet demand in Yorkshire and the Humber.

Mechanical fitters, pipefitters, process engineers, project managers, designers, riggers and site managers are among the roles that are proving most difficult to recruit.

The main reason given by employers is a lack of qualifications, skills and training.

The ECITB report also highlights an upcoming wave of possible retirements, with the share of workers in the region over 60 sitting at 16.3%, compared to 13.9% in the wider ECI, while workers over 50 represent 41.1% of the total workforce locally.

ECITB Chief Executive Andrew Hockey said: “The Census is vital in helping industry understand labour market dynamics, anticipate workforce challenges and develop strategies to address skill gaps across Great Britain, such as in Yorkshire and the Humber.

“Only through bringing in new talent, training and upskilling existing workers can industry benefit from the skilled workforce it needs both for now and the future.

“The ECITB will continue to support employers in the region to invest in their talent pipeline – helping industry to grow the number of apprenticeships and graduate opportunities, developing alternative entry pathways and funding quality training to upskill and reskill the workforce.”

Other key findings on Yorkshire and the Humber from the Census

The main sectors employing ECI workers in the region are oil and gas (27% of the workforce), chemicals (22%), nuclear (19%) and renewables (14%).

Within renewables, the majority of workers operate in biomass (86.3%).

Key regional hotspots are located near Drax, Hull, Immingham and Grimsby.

Semi-skilled and craft workers represent 13.8% and 28.3% of the ECI workforce respectively, compared to 6.3% and 13.5% across Great Britain.

Scaffolders, mechanical fitters, riggers, pipefitters, welders, platers, general operatives and labourers are essential roles in the region.

The region anticipates a 10% headcount increase by 2027.

Only 10% of the local workforce are women, compared to 17% in the wider ECI.

Helping predict future trends

The ECITB conducts a census every three years, with in-scope employers providing information on workforce numbers by occupation, sector and location, as well as demographics data on age, gender, ethnicity and nationality.

Employers primarily involved in engineering construction are considered ‘in-scope’ of the ECITB’s remit, with those exceeding a certain size legally required to contribute to an industrial training levy.

In summer 2024, employers were asked to fill out an online survey which included questions on expected workforce growth, business opportunities by sector and hiring challenges.

Andrew added: “Thanks to a record response rate, up from 54% of the workforce covered in 2021 to 78.8%, the ECITB will now be able to provide more precise, up-to-date data to industry and make predictions on future workforce trends and labour demands in Yorkshire and the Humber.

“The Census data will help inform training interventions and ensure accurate representation of industry in our discussions with governments and other partners.”