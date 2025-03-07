Eco Green Group: Essex construction firm heads north to open new office in Sheffield

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eco Green Group has expanded into South Yorkshire following a series of client projects and team growth.

The Essex-based company, which was previously known as Eco Green Roofs before a rebrand last year, has moved into Aizlewood’s Mill, a converted former flour mill on Nursery Street in Sheffield.

A spokesperson said the Sheffield base is an ideal location for forthcoming company projects in Doncaster, Manchester and Birmingham.

They added: “This new Sheffield base will allow Eco Green Group to better serve its northern clients, enhance its regional presence and take on an increasing number of sustainable construction projects in the surrounding areas.

“The nationwide contractors are passionate about designing, supplying, installing and maintaining green technologies that not only transform buildings but also make a real difference to the lives of the people who use them.

“Previous examples of their work include Battersea Power Station, Eton College, Cambridge University, Aston Martin at Silverstone and Leicester City’s training ground.”

Keith Hills, founder of Eco Green Group, said: “We’re excited to bring Eco Green Group to the northern regions of the UK after a number of years of growth and expansion. Having a base north of our original Essex-based office will allow us to connect with more businesses and bring eco-construction to new communities.

“The entire team is incredibly proud to be expanding our services up north and creating opportunities which will attract talented local, northern labour. It was really important to us to choose a building with great architecture and history already in place, rather than knocking it down and starting from scratch. It’s also a simple way to help cut carbon emissions.