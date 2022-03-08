Economic boost for Pickering as planning permission is granted for new business park

Planning permission has been granted for 184,000 sq ft of new industrial space at Pickering Park, which will form phase three of the Thornton Road Business Park.
The York-based construction company Lindum Group will develop the site after gaining support from York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership and Ryedale District Council.
A spokesman said: “The scheme is being brought forward after Lindum was awarded £880,000 from the Government’s Getting Building Fund via the LEP. The investment has supported site preparation and infrastructure to enable development.”
Lindum development manager, Andy Gardner, said: “We are very happy that planning approval has now been issued and we can prepare to start construction work on site.
“The units will then be built on an occupier-led basis and can be designed to suit a range of business types and built specifically to suit customer needs.”
Read More
Coun Janet Frank, chair of Ryedale District Council, said “There has been a need for more employment land in northern Ryedale for many years – so I’m delighted that work is now going to progress.”