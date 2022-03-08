Economic boost for Pickering as planning permission is granted for new business park

Planning permission has been granted for 184,000 sq ft of new industrial space at Pickering Park, which will form phase three of the Thornton Road Business Park.

The York-based construction company Lindum Group will develop the site after gaining support from York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership and Ryedale District Council.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman said: “The scheme is being brought forward after Lindum was awarded £880,000 from the Government’s Getting Building Fund via the LEP. The investment has supported site preparation and infrastructure to enable development.”

(Left to right) Helen Patchett Y&NY LEP Project Officer, Liz Philpot Y&NY LEP Head of Delivery, Edward Chambers, Lindum Group MD, David Dickson, Y&NY LEP Chair, Cllr Janet Frank, Ryedale council chair, Stuart Mitchell, Lindum Director and Howard Wallis Ryedale District Council Senior Economy & Infrastructure Officer 8. Andy Gardner, Lindum Development Manager

Lindum development manager, Andy Gardner, said: “We are very happy that planning approval has now been issued and we can prepare to start construction work on site.

“The units will then be built on an occupier-led basis and can be designed to suit a range of business types and built specifically to suit customer needs.”