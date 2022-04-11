Economic boost for Yorkshire as work continues on £4.5m head office for Beal Homes in Hessle

Andy Devine has joined the family-owned business from Barratt & David Wilson Homes, where he was Contracts Manager for the Yorkshire East area.

He succeeds long-serving John Goodfellow, who has retired. During an 18-year tenure as Construction Director, Mr Goodfellow played in a key role in Beal becoming established as

a major independent housebuilder operating in Hull, East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire.

Beal Homes Chief Executive Richard Beal, left, welcomes new Construction Director Andy Devine to the East Yorkshire-based business. Mr Devine’s appointment comes as Beal continues to drive growth in volumes while setting the bar for build quality.

Mr Devine, who is 44, brings 26 years of experience in the construction industry to Beal, having previously held a series of Yorkshire-based senior positions with national housebuilders.

Richard Beal, chief executive of the East Yorkshire-based housebuilder, said: “We’re delighted to appoint Andy to this key role. He has an excellent track record of leading construction teams and delivering major developments while maintaining a strong focus on build quality.

“He is committed to putting the customer at the heart of the construction process and that’s a very good fit with our culture and growth strategy.

“We have exciting and ambitious plans to accelerate the growth of the business, while continuing to deliver excellence in customer service and develop our unique proposition offering every buyer the opportunity to completely personalise their new home.

“While welcoming Andy to the business, I also want to take the opportunity to pay tribute to John Goodfellow’s huge contribution across three decades.

The appointment of Andy Devine comes as Beal gears up for the next chapter in the development of the business, with building work well advanced on a new head office at the Bridgehead business park in Hessle, East Yorkshire.

The £4.5m building will include an expanded design Lounge where buyers work with the housebuilder’s designers to ensure their new home fits their lifestyle and tastes perfectly.

Mr Devine said: “This is a great move for me. I was attracted by the opportunity to move from a national Plc to join a growing, independent housebuilder that has such a strong

commitment to building homes based on the wants and needs of buyers. There are very few housebuilders that are as ambitious as Beal or have such dedication to quality.

“I also wanted to be part of Richard’s exciting plans for the business. With the new head office due to open this year, which will boost further the service and options we offer to customers, it’s a very exciting time."