The acquisition will be financed by combination of cash and shares. A spokesman described Marley is the “Marshalls of roofing”, a leader in the manufacture and supply of pitched roof systems to the UK construction market.

In a statement, Elland-based Marshalls said: "The board believes that the acquisition of Marley represents a compelling strategic fit and will accelerate the company’s five year strategy to become the UK’s leading manufacturer of products for the built environment.

The FTSE-250 hard landscaping specialist, Marshalls, has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire Marley Group plc for £535m.

"Marley extends the company into the pitched roofing market and adds a complementary and extensive range of products across the full roof system including concrete and clay roof tiles, roof fittings, timber battens, solar panels and roofing accessories.

"The board considers the acquisition to be in the best interests of shareholders as a whole. Accordingly, the directors unanimously recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the resolution in respect of the acquisition at the general meeting."