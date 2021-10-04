Economic boost in pipeline for Sheffield as logistics site gains new owner

The site, on Shepcote Lane, includes a facility, formerly let to fencing manufacturer Betafence.
Trammell intends to obtain a new planning consent to replace the existing building with a speculative Grade A logistics facility.
Mike Forster, Director and Head of UK logistics for Trammell Crow Company., said: "Sheffield is one of the most sought-after strategic logistics locations in the UK, with high demand set against very constrained supply.
"Coming just weeks after our debut European acquisition, this site represents an exceptional redevelopment opportunity in a sub-region that accounted for 18.3% of the national take up of Grade A logistics buildings in 2020 and currently has a vacancy rate of less than 0.5%. We are actively looking for further opportunities on brownfield and greenfield sites in strategic locations across Europe.”
CP Partners represented Trammell Crow Company on the acquisition.
