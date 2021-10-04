Economic boost in pipeline for Sheffield as logistics site gains new owner

The site, on Shepcote Lane, includes a facility, formerly let to fencing manufacturer Betafence.

Trammell intends to obtain a new planning consent to replace the existing building with a speculative Grade A logistics facility.

Mike Forster, Director and Head of UK logistics for Trammell Crow Company., said: "Sheffield is one of the most sought-after strategic logistics locations in the UK, with high demand set against very constrained supply.

Trammell Crow Company, a developer and investor in commercial real estate, has acquired a 20-acre logistics site in Sheffield.

"Coming just weeks after our debut European acquisition, this site represents an exceptional redevelopment opportunity in a sub-region that accounted for 18.3% of the national take up of Grade A logistics buildings in 2020 and currently has a vacancy rate of less than 0.5%. We are actively looking for further opportunities on brownfield and greenfield sites in strategic locations across Europe.”

CP Partners represented Trammell Crow Company on the acquisition.