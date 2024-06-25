Economy far from out of the woods despite better news on inflation and growth: Beckie Hart

Their collaboration with industry over the next five years will determine the UK’s prosperity for the next two decades.

As the most prominent voice for business leading up to the election, we’re ensuring the issues for business in Yorkshire and the Humber are front and centre as the election approaches.

The CBI business manifesto, co-created with members and launched in November 2023, sets out a comprehensive plan for how the next government can do that in their first 100 days, 100 weeks, and throughout their first Parliamentary term.

It outlines bold policies to boost productivity and drive prosperity.

We’re pushing for a cutting-edge trade and investment strategy, a comprehensive Net Zero Investment Plan, and increased support for firms investing in AI to automate and enhance productivity.

We’re laser-focused on keeping the economy front and centre for all political parties.

Last week inflation fell back to the Bank of England’s 2 per cent target with interest rates widely predicted to start coming down also in the summer.

This recovery chimes with our latest Economic Forecast which points to an economy that is on track to gradually pick up steam in 2024 as UK GDP growth is projected to rise to 1.0 per cent.

Momentum is expected to continue into 2025 with growth reaching an anticipated 1.9 per cent.

But, the economy is by no means out of the woods with business investment set to be weak in 2024 and with productivity lagging behind, below its pre-Covid trend.

Clearly more action is needed to spur longer-term, sustainable growth.

The next government must urgently restore confidence and certainty to business, accelerating investment and getting to grips with poor productivity with long term solutions.

We have been pouring over the details of manifestoes launched by the main political parties and are encouraged that despite their different economic approaches, Labour and the Conservatives share common ground.

Both recognise the need to unlock private finance for infrastructure, reform the planning system and boost R&D investment.

However, it must go further by partnering with business to ensure that the UK is the most attractive place to start, grow and run a business.

This will require bold action such as delivering a holistic cross-economy solution to the UK’s overly complex business rates system which affects businesses in logistics, transport, manufacturing, property management and healthcare as well as retail and hospitality.

Firms need government on their side as they grapple with challenges that are impossible to solve alone. The cost of doing business, global unrest, poor regulation, unreliable supply chains, a declining stock market and an ever-widening skills gap.

How effectively the incoming government can partner with business will determine whether the UK thrives for the benefit of business as well as people and communities in our region.