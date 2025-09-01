EcoVadis Bronze rating demonstrates Fenton Packaging Solutions’ commitment to sustainability

Leeds-based Fenton Packaging Solutions has been awarded a Bronze medal for sustainability by EcoVadis.

“We are delighted to announce that Fenton Packaging Solutions has achieved the prestigious Bronze medal accreditation from EcoVadis, the world’s most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings,” says Fenton Managing Partner Chris Warren.

“Sustainability is at the heart of our business and this recognition highlights our continued commitment to embedding sustainability principles into every aspect of our operations.

“This award puts Fenton Packaging Solutions in the top 35% of companies assessed by EcoVadis in the past 12 months, and sets a benchmark for our continued commitment to providing measurably sustainable packaging solutions for our ever-expanding range of clients across a wide variety of industries.”

Sustainable packaging solutions

“With a highly experienced expert team, coupled with the most established and reliable suppliers, we are proud to share our passion for innovative sustainable packaging solutions. Fenton Packaging Solutions delivers a consultative approach and, through innovation, we actively steer our customers towards using the most sustainable packaging options for their businesses.

"At the same time, we stay one step ahead by constantly seeking out – and working with our suppliers to develop – new and innovative ethically-sourced sustainable packaging solutions.”

Fenton Packaging Solutions delivers a wide range of sustainable packaging solutions which are: recyclable; lightweight; and made from ethically-sourced sustainable materials.

Fenton’s metal packaging can be infinitely recycled and much of its lightweight plastic packaging contains high percentages of post-consumer recyclate, while the company’s flexible and recyclable bag-in-box solutions are a viable replacement for 20 litre rigid plastic jerrycans.

“The EcoVardis process has enabled us to look more closely at how we operate as a business and we’ve made significant sustainability improvements, from moving to a more modern fuel-efficient fleet to replacing company cars with fully electric models,” says Chris Warren.

“We are also actively engaged in developing a recognized carbon footprint reduction plan and we are well on our way to installing solar panels at our Leeds headquarters.