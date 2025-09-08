Ed Miliband hails opening of £42m Scarborough 'smart plant' powering net zero drive

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eco-friendly manufacturer Schneider Electric has officially opened a new state-of-the-art ‘smart plant’, which is due to be fully operational by the end of the year.

The company specialises in the manufacture of low-voltage switchgears which protect and distribute electricity and are crucial to the rollout of sustainable and energy-efficient operations such as EV charging infrastructure and net-zero buildings.

Its new factory is triple the size of its previous plant in Scarborough, with 450 workers transferring across to the facility and a further 200 jobs due to be created.

The site is officially opening in Scarborough and will be fully operational by the end of the year

Mr Miliband, Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, said of the opening: “This is fantastic news for people in Scarborough who will be benefiting from skilled jobs and ongoing training because of this brand-new facility.

"Our clean power mission is already driving investment and growth, providing opportunities for people right here in North Yorkshire. It comes ahead of our Clean Energy Workforce Strategy, which will help create high quality jobs across the country.”

The UK site will produce equipment to meet British standards, meaning they are export-ready for Commonwealth markets.

The new facility will also significantly boost the EV charging network in and around Scarborough. An additional 30 EV chargers will be hosted on site while the plant will be powered in part by its own solar energy system.

Kelly Becker, President at Schneider Electric, UK & Ireland, Belgium & Netherlands, said: “UK manufacturing is the backbone of the nation’s infrastructure drive.

"With electricity demand set to hit new heights, our Scarborough site – rooted in Yorkshire expertise – gives us the scale and agility to respond quickly to market changes and support the UK’s energy transition and beyond. By expanding our local footprint, we’re working even closer with customers to deliver a decarbonised, resilient energy system for the future.”

David Skaith, Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, added: "Schneider Electric is backing our vision for a greener York and North Yorkshire with this £42 million investment in its Scarborough base.

"The opportunities afforded by this larger site will help keep more of our talented young people and skilled workers on the coast. This is a moment I’ve been looking forward to, having followed this project from its early stages to its official opening today. It shows the confidence businesses have about our commitment to clean energy. This new state-of-the-art facility will produce the electrical equipment we need, putting our region at the heart of the UK’s transition to cleaner energy.”

Lord Harrington, Chair of Make UK, said: “The decision by Schneider Electric to invest £42m to build a new factory in Yorkshire is a powerful vote of confidence in the strength and resilience of UK manufacturing.

"This facility represents not only a boost to regional industry and skilled employment, but also a commitment to innovation and sustainability - values that are at the heart of our sector’s future.