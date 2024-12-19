Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last week, the Government unveiled a clean power action plan to decarbonise the electricity grid by the end of the decade to protect households from future energy price spikes, boost growth and tackle the climate crisis.

The extensive plan released on Friday by Energy Secretary Ed Miliband sets out how Labour intends to lay the foundation for achieving its target of 95 per cent clean power across the UK by 2030.

Ministers want to speed up planning decisions on clean energy projects, boost renewable capacity, expand energy storage and increase flexibility in the system. But critics have said the measures could lead to higher bills while experts have questioned whether the target is achievable.

Chris Stark head of Clean Power 2030, plant director Andy Sykes, Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband taking a picture and Siemens finance director UK & Ireland Ross Dean, during a visit to the Siemens Energy turbine factory in Hull to launch the clean power 2030 action plan.

Stew Horne, head of policy at Energy Saving Trust, said more help will be needed to assist households with changing the way they access and use energy.

“It’s important that homes and businesses experience tangible benefits from the rollout of renewable electricity, including lower energy bills,” he said.

"In homes, this means switching to electric, low carbon heating, such as heat pumps and using energy more flexibly – including through the Demand Flexibility Service – to balance supply and demand. It will also be important to upgrade as many homes as possible to reduce overall energy demand which will help make clean power by 2030 easier to achieve.

“What’s missing to enable this shift to happen at scale, is a plan for rolling out an impartial expert advice service in England to empower people to retrofit their homes.

"This would permanently reduce their energy usage and make the most of the low carbon technologies installed in their homes. Giving confidence and actionable advice to homes through a national advice service needs to be a key part of the Warm Homes Plan.”

Daniel Särefjord, CEO of Sheffield-based heat pump company Aira UK, backed the Government’s plan.

He said: “Energy security is one of the most critical challenges facing the UK, and it is encouraging to see the government prioritising an action plan to deliver more affordable and sustainable energy to British households.

"The urgency cannot be overstated and bold action is needed now.

"Our research reveals that 65 per cent of UK homeowners are struggling with rising energy costs, with 34 per cent forced to dip into their savings to cover energy bills.

"This level of dependence on gas is unsustainable, especially when it has cost the UK over £100 billion in payments to petrostates over the past three years.

“Clean energy is the key to electrifying our energy network, and heat pumps must be at the heart of this transition.

"Switching to heat pumps is not only a vital climate solution – it’s also a game-changing quality-of-life upgrade. They deliver more efficient, reliable, and comfortable heating while helping to lower household energy bills. The path to energy security and a cleaner, more resilient future starts with accelerating this transition.”

Heat pumps are much more expensive to buy and install than gas boilers but they are also more energy efficient, meaning they use less power to heat homes.

The Government wants them to be rolled out at scale to help cut carbon emissions from building heating.

In November, ministers put £30 million more into a grant scheme which gives households £7,500 off the cost of buying a heat pump.

Labour also promised to change planning rules that require heat pumps to be at least one metre from the property boundary, to help encourage take-up.

Officials say heat pumps used effectively with a smart “time of use” electricity tariff could save around £100 a year compared to a gas boiler, while better insulation could cut bills by around £200 a year.

The Government also announced a “reformed” clean heat market mechanism – delayed by the previous government – for April 2025, requiring six per cent of sales by boiler manufacturers to be heat pumps or for them to pay a charge for each missed installation.

It said the new version of the scheme, with the charge reduced from £3,000 to £500 for the first year with consultation on further years, would give manufacturers – who pushed back against what they called the “boiler tax” – the time they need to scale up supply chains.

Heat pumps maintain a constant ambient temperature in a property rather than providing a rapid burst of heat like a boiler. A recent survey found more than 80 per cent of people who had installed one were satisfied with their choice.