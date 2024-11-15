Eddisons appointed to sell £7.5m retail and hospitality portfolio

By Emma Kilmurray
Contributor
Published 15th Nov 2024, 14:04 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2024, 14:36 GMT
Property group Eddisons, which is headquartered in Leeds, has been appointed to sell a prime portfolio of nine, mostly retail and hospitality, properties across the UK with a collective guide price of £7.5m.

Including the Stafford branch of Barclays Bank, a Loungers venue in Malvern and two Costa outlets in Bolton and Norfolk, the ‘Fenwall’ portfolio, which features some landmark historic buildings, generates a total annual rental income of £550,000.

A large, and currently vacant, Grade II-listed Regency building on Cheltenham’s famous Promenade, and an ornate three-storey Victorian property in Malvern, let to hospitality group Loungers UK, are among the nine properties in the portfolio.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stephen Hawkins, Eddisons’ regional managing partner, said: “These are diverse and high-performing assets that we have been instructed to sell as a whole or individually. A strong tenant profile includes Costa, Vodafone, Barclays Bank, Loungers UK, restaurant chain Cote and health testing company Randox.

Stafford branch of Barclays BankStafford branch of Barclays Bank
Stafford branch of Barclays Bank

“The vacant Cheltenham property has scope to increase annual rental income to £610,000 once it is let, and we are expecting high levels of interest from a range of investors for this portfolio.”

The nine properties that make up the Fenwall portfolio are located in Bolton and Hoylake in the North West, Stafford, Malvern and Cheltenham, Newbury, Chichester and Lewes in the South East, and Downham Market in Norfolk.

Related topics:LeedsBolton
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice