Eddisons appointed to sell £7.5m retail and hospitality portfolio

Property group Eddisons, which is headquartered in Leeds, has been appointed to sell a prime portfolio of nine, mostly retail and hospitality, properties across the UK with a collective guide price of £7.5m.

Including the Stafford branch of Barclays Bank, a Loungers venue in Malvern and two Costa outlets in Bolton and Norfolk, the ‘Fenwall’ portfolio, which features some landmark historic buildings, generates a total annual rental income of £550,000.

A large, and currently vacant, Grade II-listed Regency building on Cheltenham’s famous Promenade, and an ornate three-storey Victorian property in Malvern, let to hospitality group Loungers UK, are among the nine properties in the portfolio.

Stephen Hawkins, Eddisons’ regional managing partner, said: “These are diverse and high-performing assets that we have been instructed to sell as a whole or individually. A strong tenant profile includes Costa, Vodafone, Barclays Bank, Loungers UK, restaurant chain Cote and health testing company Randox.

“The vacant Cheltenham property has scope to increase annual rental income to £610,000 once it is let, and we are expecting high levels of interest from a range of investors for this portfolio.”