Eddisons appoints new UK plant and machinery sales director

Eddisons has expanded its plant and machinery division with the appointment of new director Antony Reed to the firm’s growing asset sales operation across the UK.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Antony joins Leeds-headquartered Eddisons from industrial auctions group Surplex, where he led its British outfit. He also worked previously for industrial machinery specialist Apex Auctions as well as in industrial metalwork and engineering sales.

In his new role he joins Eddisons’ UK-wide plant, machinery and machine tools sales team, who in 2024 sold some 18,000 separate business assets lots, realising over £6.5m in sales. Items going under the hammer range from commercial vehicles and industrial plant and machinery to catering equipment and gaming platforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Economic and environmental factors are fuelling the growth in demand right now to both buy and sell assets,” said Antony. “High interest rates, energy costs and rising rents are spurring businesses to look to surplus equipment as a straightforward way to generate much-needed cash.

Antony Reed, appointed as a new director in Eddisons’ plant and machinery team

“Added to this, there is a shift away from products ending up in landfill or incinerators and causing environmental damage through toxic emission. Instead, a ‘make, use and recycle’ approach is seeing items maintained and reused over a much longer and more sustainable lifecycle, which could involve them changing hands several times.”

He added: “Eddisons has built up a strong reputation across the UK in asset sales, a market which is very much about trust and in-depth understanding of clients’ requirements, and I’m looking forward to bringing my extensive contacts and 20 years of experience to help drive further growth for the firm’s plant and machinery team.”