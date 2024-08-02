Eddisons’ Bradford team crowned top West Yorkshire dealmakers

A slew of industrial property deals completed across West Yorkshire has propelled Leeds-headquartered Eddisons to be named the most active property firm in the county, and its Bradford-based associate director Matt Jennings crowned the most prolific property dealmaker, for the second quarter of 2024.

The deals data is the latest to be published by property research platform EG Radius, which ranks agencies and individual agents by the volume of space and the number of deals transacted.

Between April and June this year, Jennings and his Bradford-based agency team completed deals on 12 properties and a total of 171,000 sq ft of space, placing Eddisons at the top of the leaderboard. The firm was also singled out as the most active firm in South Yorkshire, where it completed six property deals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Jennings, who joined Eddisons in 2018, said: “This is great news that we have been officially confirmed as taking the top spot in both West and South Yorkshire.

Matt Jennings

“It has certainly been an extremely busy quarter for us and the rankings confirm that the team’s insider knowledge, expertise and laser focus on our clients have succeeded in making Eddisons the go-to commercial agency across Yorkshire.”

Significant property deals completed by Jennings and his team in the second quarter of the year include the sale in June of the 36,500 sq ft Stone Hall Mill in Bradford to bed and mattress manufacturer Wow Lifestyle. Marketed with a £1m guide price, the mill’s new owners said their new premises would enable the business to grow, create more jobs and switch to using renewable energy.

Another highlight was the sale of a 45,000 sq ft Bradford warehouse, also in June, to food manufacturer Regal Food Products, which employs over 300 people. Regal Foods CEO Younis Chaudry said the new site, its sixth in the city, would play “a key part in the development and growth of the business”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Jennings added: “Commercial property deals play such a central role in driving growth in the economy as the catalyst that enables individual firms to expand.

“The freehold industrial market is in robust form because of the ongoing shortage in supply of suitable large properties and demand remains healthy for sizeable warehouse space in Bradford and across Yorkshire. It’s exciting to be a part of this whole process and we are seeing really positive signs that, in Bradford in particular, things are definitely on an upward trajectory.”