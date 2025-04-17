Eddisons expands property security team with senior Yorkshire-based hire

Property consultancy Eddisons has appointed security specialist Dominic Watson-Hayes as an associate director in its RemoteZone security services team, part of the firm’s insurance division.

Based in the firm’s Leeds head office, Dominic has a national remit to work with businesses across the construction and vacant property sector, providing temporary security solutions to protect empty buildings and construction sites, as well as delivering ongoing property security for Eddisons’ long-term clients.

The firm’s RemoteZone service is used to safeguard unoccupied buildings as well as properties that are being refurbished or sites that are under threat of vandalism, arson or flooding, providing continuous wireless monitoring and response.

Charlotte Peel, Eddisons’ director of insurance compliance and RemoteZone void property services, said: “Driven by the rising number of vacant commercial properties in the UK, the RemoteZone service has become a growing area of business for us and we are really pleased to welcome Dominic, with his many years’ experience in the security hardware sector, to join the team.”

Eddisons RemoteZone’s Charlotte Peel and Dominic Watson-Hayes

She added: “Empty properties can become an easy target for criminals and anti-social behaviour if they’re not protected and it’s not unknown for repair bills to exceed the value of the building itself as well as having legal and insurance implications.

“That’s why security is a real necessity for the owners of vacant buildings or construction sites and in his new role Dominic will build on and strengthen key accounts across the UK, providing a wide range of security options for our customers.”

As part of the Begbies Traynor Group, Eddisons also provides RemoteZone security services to vacant distressed properties that are being marketed for sale due to insolvency proceedings.