Eddisons expands team at new Sheffield office as part of growth strategy

The company has appointed newly promoted associate director Curtis Bowles to head the new building and project consultancy team at its South Yorkshire office, which was launched in October last year.

Joining Eddisons in 2016 as a building surveyor, Mr Bowles was promoted to associate director at the Leeds-headquartered firm this year and will now head a five-strong team of building and project consultancy colleagues, who will make the move to Sheffield with him from Eddisons’ Leeds office.

Left to right Eddisons’ Ian Harrington, Jack Cooper, Adrian Lunn, Curtis Bowles, James Hunston and Jenny Fram

He will be joined by graduate building surveyors Jack Cooper and James Hunston, as well as a soon-to-be-appointed apprentice building surveyor and Caitlin Belshaw, an undergraduate building surveying student on her placement year in industry from Sheffield Hallam University.

Ian Harrington, who heads Eddisons’ building and project consultancy team nationally, said: “We’re really pleased to have such a talented and capable young team led by Curtis heading up our building and project consultancy operation in South Yorkshire.

“Eddisons are fully invested in recruiting and nurturing young people and enabling them to progress upwards within the business.

“It’s fantastic to see people who started with us as youngsters develop and rise to new challenges.”

He added: “The Sheffield office is seeing an increase in business across the board, with particularly strong growth in the education sector in South Yorkshire and the Midlands.

“The important work we are doing with schools and colleges is helping them generate winning bids to secure Government funding for much-needed physical improvements to grounds and buildings.

“Activity from the Government’s procurement frameworks, Crown Commercial Services and public sector professional buying organisation ESPO, is also increasing as Eddisons’ reputation grows in this area.”

Eddisons’ Sheffield office is headed by Adrian Lunn and has grown to become a team of 17 since its launch last autumn.

A team of 22 staff from Eddisons’ building and project consultancy division recently completed the Harrogate Sprint Triathlon, raising £8,600 for the British Heart Foundation.

Last year, Eddisons strengthened its presence in London after acquiring Hargreaves Newberry Gyngell (HNG), a firm of chartered surveyors in a £1m deal.