Eddisons scoops best website in national property marketing awards

Eddisons' operations partner, James Foster,

Organised by industry body, the Chartered Surveyors’ Company, and property trade title, Estates Gazette, the annual Property Marketing Awards are judged by an independent panel of leading marketing professionals.

Leeds-based Eddisons’ website, which was designed for the firm by agency DS Emotion, was judged on its business goals as well as its creative execution.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddisons' operations partner, James Foster, said: “We’re really thrilled to receive this award which demonstrates our commitment to delivering outstanding marketing for our clients’ properties.

"The website is critical to our business and I am really pleased that our marketing team and our developers are deservedly recognised for their creativity and vision.

“As a multi-disciplined firm providing a wide range of services including building consultancy, property agency and valuations, it’s important that the Eddisons website is easy to use and informative for any client or potential client.”

Lawrence Alexander, DS Emotion's strategy and innovation director, added: “A central element of our brief was to create audience clarity, which was no mean feat for such a complex organisation which we calculated to have around 70 different audiences.

"Using a grid system, the simplicity and precision of the new website has been transformational for Eddisons and enables anyone interested in any of their services or sectors to easily use and navigate the site.”