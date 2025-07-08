EDGE expands its Leeds Health and Social Care offer with appointment of new Director

EDGE, a leading multi-disciplinary construction and property consultancy, has further expanded its Health and Social Care offer following the appointment of Mike Bacon as Health & Social Care Director, at its Leeds office.

Representing 20% of the company’s income, Health and Social Care is the largest sector EDGE supports. Its dedicated health team provides project management, cost management, building surveying, quality monitoring and advisory services to over 60 individual NHS customers across the country, supporting the development of their estates to fit operational needs.

The company’s strong national healthcare profile covers backlog maintenance, RAAC (precast concrete), decarbonisation, refurbishment, conversion, and new build schemes, and includes the delivery of the New Hospital Programme’s (NHS) National Rehabilitation Centre for Nottingham University Hospitals, the prestigious new Cambridge Children's Hospital for Cambridge University Hospitals, and the largest dormitory eradication programme for Derbyshire Healthcare.

Mike’s appointment will add valuable specialised sector insights to EDGE’s NHS clients, along with strategic leadership to support the continued growth and diversification of the team’s services within the sector.

Mike Bacon, new Health & Social Care Director at EDGE's Leeds Office

Joining from Leeds Teaching Hospitals, Mike brings close to six years of experience as Programme Director for their multi-award winning £1.5bn New Hospital Programme scheme and the construction of the Centre for Laboratory Medicine - a new regional Pathology Laboratory serving West Yorkshire.

Over his career, Mike has worked with many other NHS Trusts to deliver complex capital and transformational projects including delivery of the Alder Hey Children's Health Park Public-Private Partnership (PPP) / Private Finance Initiative (PFI) Project.

He has a proven ability to establish, develop and lead complex teams and not only brings a wealth of specialist health experience to EDGE, but draws his delivery experience from across other sectors including Education, Environment, Local Government, Services Infrastructure and PPP/PFI.

Commenting on his appointment, Mike said: “My ambition for this new role is to support the highly experienced and dedicated staff within EDGE, drive forwards our expertise, and continue to support and add value to our clients in the delivery of their estate and transformation objectives.

“I’m delighted to be part of such an experienced, enthusiastic and versatile team and I am already enjoying building on the success of EDGE that prides itself on delivering the highest standards of service to healthcare organisations.”

Matt Hill, Board Director at EDGE, added: “We’re proud to announce the appointment of Mike who will bring extensive expertise to EDGE, and I’m looking forward to watching him build upon and sustain the continued growth of the business.

“The appointment is symptomatic of our growing expertise in healthcare delivery which is a key sector for our business. Above all, it demonstrates our commitment to providing healthcare clients with a service offering that is industry leading, innovative and people focused.”

The appointment marks another milestone in EDGE’s expansion, with over 130 professionals now working across offices in Nottingham, Sheffield, Birmingham, Leeds, London and Newcastle.