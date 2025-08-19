Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A contract with Nanyang Technological University was terminated in 2023 and in May 2024 a settlement agreement was reached which saw Tribal agree to pay the university £3.1m to resolve the dispute without any admission of liability.

Tribal has now published its interim results for the first six months of this year, recording a statutory profit after tax of £3.9m – up 323 per cent on the £900,000 recorded at the same point in 2024 when foreign currency impacts are excluded.

The firm said the improvement was largely driven by decreased exceptional costs, which largely related to the NTU settlement that was paid out last year.

Results have been announced to the London Stock Exchange in the City of London. Picture: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

Revenue was up 2.3 per cent to £45.3m, with adjusted EBITDA increasing by 18.4 per cent to £8.3m.

Since the period covered by the results, Tribal has signed a further £4m worth of new business, including deals with Durham and London South Bank universities.

The board said it is now “increasingly positive about delivering FY25 results ahead of current market expectations”.

Prior to the announcement, consensus market expectations for the year were for revenue of £89.9m, adjusted EBITDA of £14.6m and net debt of £4.9m. Shares in Tribal rose 22 per cent in early Tuesday trading.

Cheif executive Mark Pickett said he was pleased with the company’s progress so far this year.

"The first half of FY25 has been defined by solid trading and strong progress in our transformation into a full-service, software-as-a-service (SaaS) business, delivering across all our strategic objectives.

"This includes the rapid adoption of our new subscription licence. This shift has underpinned 12.7 per cent growth in annual recurring revenue to £64m by mid-August, as the first wave of adoption gathers pace, which alongside the launch of our next generation Tribal Cloud supports further cloud adoption in coming years.

"Tribal has entered the second half with a robust foundation of annual recurring revenue, long-term customer relationships and clear momentum in our journey towards becoming a pure-play EdTech SaaS company."

The company is working on moving universities to a subscription pricing model.