‘Edwardian manor house’ in Sheffield planned to be converted into residential dwelling

A historic Edwardian manor house last used as a care home is proposed to be turned into a residential dwelling, according to a new planning application.

The Ash House on Ash House Lane in Dore could be converted into a new residential dwelling if Sheffield City Council’s planning department approved the plans.

A planning document explains that Ash House was originally built in 1915 as a private residence and it has been adapted and extended over time. The building has been used for a number of different purposes, most recently as a care home until 2016.

Now, it stands vacant.

The document added the applicant aims to “ restore the Edwardian manor house at Ash House to its original use as a private residence, respecting its architectural heritage while introducing modern, high-quality living space”.

The proposed additions, two new partially oak-framed wings, are intended to be sympathetic in form, scale and materiality to the existing building.

The report says: “The West and South Wings each serve a defined function. The West Wing provides guest accommodation, garaging, and workshop space, while the South Wing will house leisure and wellness facilities, including a gym, spa, swimming pool, utility areas, and a Great Room for gathering.”