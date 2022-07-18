Edwardian Ripon Spa Hotel to enjoy new lease of life as refurbishment work begins

The Inn Collection Group has appointed STP Construction to carry out the refurbishment of its Ripon Spa Hotel site in North Yorkshire, which the group purchased in June 2021.

Work started last week on the 40-bedroom site in the cathedral city of Ripon to redevelop the property including its ballroom, terrace bar and self-contained Turf Tavern Bar Bistro.

The award-winning pub company recently reopened a former police station in the Northallerton as The Northallerton Inn and the famous Helmsley venue, The Black Swan.

The Inn Collection Group has also appointed STP Construction to redevelop a pub with accommodation in Tyneside.

Work will start later this month at the 53-bedroom former Park Hotel which is being transformed by The Inn Collection Group into a family-friendly pub with rooms.

The Inn Collection Group’s managing director Sean Donkin said: “We are delighted to have appointed a construction partner of the calibre of STP and that work is about to get underway to redevelop the former Park Hotel. The countdown can begin for what will be a superb new venue for North Tyneside.

“This stunning building is long overdue significant investment to give it an exciting new chapter as a thriving inn in the heart of the vibrant community here in Tynemouth.

“We are looking forward to being a part of that community and contributing to North Tyneside’s wider economic growth, prosperity and employment opportunities through year-round increased trading by bringing people in to the area and improved bar and dining areas to attract new and local trade.”

The Inn Collection Group purchased the 53-bedroom venue on Grand Parade, Tynemouth in March 2021. Works are expected to be complete by June 2023.