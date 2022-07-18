Yorkshire Dales beauty spot to be preserved and restored by global technology and engineering consultancy BJSS

The large hay meadow, which sits three miles northeast of the Ling Gill National Nature Reserve in the Yorkshire Dales, partly comprises a Site of Specific Scientific Interest (SSSI) due to its rich biodiversity.

A spokesman said: "BJSS has assured the long-term protection of the site and, alongside local farmers and conservation charities, is looking at ways to further enrich the land with plans to extend the SSSI site and reintroduce native broadleaf trees to the surrounding area."

Mark Robison, Board Director at BJSS, said: “As a successful and growing technology company that champions sustainability through our work and the solutions we offer, we believe that we have an urgent responsibility to protect the natural environment we all benefit from as we continue to expand our operations. This restoration programme will be pivotal in helping us achieve our wider net-zero aspirations.”

The global technology and engineering consultancy BJSS has announced a programme to preserve and restore more than 125 acres of land in the Yorkshire Dales.

Britain’s wildflower meadows are rapidly declining, with around 95% disappearing over the last 50 years.

“Our employees value that, as an organisation, we care deeply about the natural environment,” said Andrew Vincent, BJSS Co-founder, who has long recognised BJSS’ role in increasing biodiversity and restoring natural beauty."

“There is a need for us all to do more, but there’s only so much we can do as individuals. Businesses hold the key to unlocking a more sustainable and environmentally friendly planet, and that’s why I’m delighted to see BJSS making moves to preserve and support local biodiversity.”

Jason Reynolds, Owner of Simply Ecology Limited, who is a long-term partner to the BJSS team and is playing an integral role in restoring the hay meadow, said: “The importance of businesses restoring green space and getting their staff involved in such initiatives is vital. Businesses have a responsibility not just to protect and restore the natural environment, but to educate, inform, and support their employees in making an equally important contribution to protecting our natural world.”

BJSS will carry out a detailed survey of the SSSI and neighbouring land to understand the botanical features and habitat types.