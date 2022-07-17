Drax partners with Selby College to encourage students to study STEM subjects

Renewable energy firm Drax has partnered with Selby College to help encourage students to study Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) subjects.

By Ismail Mulla
Sunday, 17th July 2022, 11:45 am

At an event attended by over 170 Year 9 pupils from four different local schools, the teenagers had the opportunity to participate in a range of activities provided by Drax, including an Electrical Circuit Problem Solving session.

Bruce Heppenstall, plant director at Drax, said: “Through events like these we can engage young people in fun STEM activities, introducing them to future skills, training, and employment opportunities.

“It’s important for innovative companies like Drax to work with schools and colleges to engage with and inspire the next generation, because they will eventually become our workforce of the future.”

Students also had the opportunity to try out virtual reality headsets, use electromagnetics and have a go at coding in sessions run by Selby College tutors. They also spent time in the college’s Institute of Technology laboratory.

