EDX Medical announces new partnership aiming to enable more precise cancer treatment decisions

EDX Medical develops innovative digital diagnostic products and services supporting personalised treatments for cancer, heart disease and infectious diseases.

Under the new agreement, EDX Medical and Caris will work together on a mutually exclusive basis in the UK and Nordic countries for a minimum of three years to distribute Caris’s molecular profiling services for clinical and research use.

Professor Sir Chris Evans, OBE, founder of EDX Medical, said: “The signing of this agreement signifies a further major step forward in our strategy to provide clients with access to world-class diagnostic tools and services that can change the detection, treatment and outcome of illness for patients.

“The pace of scientific advancement is such that for a patient with cancer who may only be able to provide one sample and urgently needs to start optimal treatment, reviewing their whole exome and transcriptome rather than a smaller selection of genes limited by current knowledge is clearly the most robust clinical approach. We could not wish for a better partner in this field than Caris.”

Caris’s molecular profiling, combined with proprietary artificial intelligence, aims to enable physicians to make more precise and individualised cancer treatment decisions. The approach assesses DNA, RNA, and proteins, revealing a molecular blueprint that identifies treatment options specific to each patient’s cancer.

The firm has developed one of the world's largest platform for cancer analysis, featuring the most advanced tumour profiling available, including Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing across over 23,000 genes.

