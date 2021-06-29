Eighty homes to be built at Green Hammerton near York

Avant has secured planning permission.

Located just off the A59 directly between York and Harrogate, Avant Homes secured planning approval from Harrogate Borough Council in March 2021.

The new development, named Ambretone Park, will include a mixture of three and four-bedroom homes across eight of Avant Homes’ signature house designs.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Of the 80 new-build homes at Ambretone Park, approximately 40 per cent will be designated to affordable housing.

Groundworks at Green Hammerton are due to commence in July with the showhomes set to open at the end of 2021.

Avant Homes Yorkshire managing director, Chris Coley, said: “We are very pleased to complete this land purchase and move plans forward for our Ambretone Park development.

“Green Hammerton is ideally situated for buyers that are keen to be close to York, Harrogate and Knaresborough while also benefitting from its rural setting. We are now looking forward to commencing initial groundworks this summer.”

Ambretone Park is situated in Green Hammerton just eight miles from York and 10 miles from Harrogate and is ideally situated for buyers looking to purchase a home in a rural location. Green Hammerton is surrounded by open green spaces and woodland and has easy access to the A59 linking to some of North Yorkshire’s major towns and cities.

Based in Wakefield, Avant Homes Yorkshire is part of the Avant Homes group.