EKSPAN unveils new brand identity and website following management buy-out and growth

South Yorkshire structural, mechanical, and civil engineering firm EKSPAN, specialists in bridge and structural solutions, has unveiled a fresh brand identity and a new website following a management buy-out 18 months ago.

The comprehensive rebrand signals a new chapter for the Sheffield-based company, driven by a young leadership team who acquired the business to fuel further expansion.

EKSPAN, known for its expertise in complex infrastructure projects, designs and manufactures all its products in its South Yorkshire facility at Arundel Business Park.

Featuring a new modern visual identity and enhanced website, the rebrand reflects the company's commitment to continued innovation and industry leadership. The new online platform has been designed to showcase EKSPAN’s expanded service portfolio and project successes.

The EKSPAN senior management team, pictured from left to right: Jon Spence, projects director; Maximilian Angerer, managing director; Mick Fenton, operations director; Jordan Gerrard, pre-contract sales director.

The management buy-out saw the existing leadership team, a group of ambitious young professionals, take the reins of EKSPAN with a £750k equity & debt UKSE investment. This strategic move has already spurred growth, with the company investing in staff, technology, and operations.

Since the MBO, EKSPAN has expanded its workforce with new recruits, and secured significant infrastructure projects across the UK and internationally.

Max Angerer, managing director of EKSPAN says: "Our investment into this rebrand reflects EKSPAN's forward-thinking approach and dedication to delivering top-tier structural solutions. As a young and driven team, we are proud to champion engineering excellence, innovation, and tailored solutions for critical infrastructure, all while maintaining our commitment to manufacturing here in South Yorkshire."

The revamped website is designed for improved user experience, allowing clients and industry professionals to easily navigate EKSPAN's comprehensive service offerings and learn more about the company's end-to-end engineering solutions and South Yorkshire manufacturing base.