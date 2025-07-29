Eland Cables: Yorkshire firm doubles turnover to £273m with help of green energy project

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Doncaster firm, which supplies electrical cables for critical infrastructure, increased its turnover by 30 per cent year-on-year.

The jump in turnover comes after the company worked on a number of green energy projects during the year, including wind farms and other renewable energy infrastructure.

Speaking on the results, JS Pelland, executive director of Eland Cables, said: “Our turnover has more than doubled in the past four years, mainly due to our supporting decarbonisation and mass electrification projects.

JS Pelland, executive director at Eland Cables and staff at their Doncaster operations. Photo by Anthony Upton.

“Throughout this exciting growth period, and alongside investment in our products and services, we have worked hard to reduce our own carbon emissions whilst maintaining the highest level of quality, compliance and customer service.”

“We are, however, most proud of our continued investment into the wider sustainability of our operations.

"From paying the Living Wage Plus and benefits to all our employees, to the circular economy with our recycling facilities, to energy resilience with our onsite renewables - we’re committed to demonstrating our values through our actions.”

The company worked with clients including Network Rail, Siemens, and Tesla, as well as national and international electrical wholesalers.

The cables supplied by the firm are used across the power distribution landscape.

Described by Eland as “the foundation for eMobility and railway network electrification”, the cables facilitate industrial automation, and support large-scale infrastructure construction projects, as well as connecting renewable energy installations to the grid.

Speaking on the year ahead, Mr Pelland added: “With 2025 shaping up to be another record year, we look forward to announcing further growth in new regions as we continue to supply our cables to some of the world’s most high-profile infrastructure projects.”

Eland Cables last year announced that it had secured a first-of-its-kind green finance package from HSBC worth £70m, linked to its EcoVadis Gold rating for its sustainability efforts.

A gold rating placed the company in the top five per cent of companies assessed by EcoVadis, a global provider of sustainability ratings for businesses.

The firm said it would use the funding to continue pursuing opportunities across electrification, digitalisation and green energy, as well as to support ongoing and future in-house sustainability projects.

Eland Cables set science-based targets in 2021 to reduce its carbon emissions.

To meet the targets, the business implemented green energy initiatives at all its sites, including the installation of solar panels on rooftops, and transitioned their HGV delivery fleet to sustainable biofuels.

In 2023, Eland Cables reported a reduction of absolute emissions by 30.55 per cent, as well as a reduction in emission intensity by 24.8 per cent.

The business also launched a cable recycling plant which features equipment to strip, separate and granulate the components from cables.

The plant handles Eland’s own cable waste and cables from other customer sites.