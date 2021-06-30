Electricals sales online more than double to £4.7bn for Dixons Carphone

Sales online more than doubled to £4.7bn.

Despite stores being shut for large parts of the year, Dixons Carphone also revealed total sales in the year rose 2 per cent to £10.3bn, with a pre-tax profit of £33m, up from a £140m loss a year earlier.

The company also confirmed it has repaid £73m claimed under the Government's furlough scheme and a £144m VAT deferral bill.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the repayments, bosses also revealed they will start paying a dividend to shareholders of 3p a share - worth around £34.7m.

Alex Baldock, group chief executive of Dixons Carphone, said: "I'm so proud of my colleagues. They've navigated the challenges of the pandemic with skill and energy, helped many millions of people enjoy vital technology, kept our transformation on track, and performed strongly.

"Our big investments in colleague wellbeing, skills and reward have meant more engaged colleagues, and in turn more satisfied customers. This bodes well for our sustainable success.

"Technology has become even more central to people's lives. As the market leader, with the winning omnichannel business model, we can make the most of that.

"The past year has seen us do so, growing a big online business and adding it to our in-store strengths. We're now financially stronger too, allowing us to pay back over £200m to governments and to recommence our dividend.

"But we're most excited about what lies ahead. New technology platforms will add more fuel to our growth and to innovation that customers love and no-one else can get close to, whether getting them their amazing technology ever-faster, or helping them 24/7 with live video shopping.

"This year, we move to one brand in the UK, as we have in each international market, and Currys can become ever-more the first choice for all things tech, electrical and mobile, products and services alike.

"The start of the financial year has seen continued strong trading in all our markets and I'm more confident than ever in our prospects."

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you