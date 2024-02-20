Ella May MUA: empowering beauty entrepreneur nominated for two prestigious Yorkshire Choice Awards

In the bustling city of Leeds, amidst the vibrant culture and artistic spirit, Ella May MUA had carved a niche for herself in the makeup industry. Her journey began with humble roots, inspired by a lineage of strong women in her family. Growing up, Ella immersed herself in various artistic endeavours, from handmade jewellery stalls to selling cakes with coffee, and even face painting.As a child, Ella strategically set up her stalls every Sunday, just a few yards away from a bustling car boot sale. Her creative offerings caught the attention of passersby, and she quickly became known for her innovative and eye-catching creations. The entrepreneurial spirit was ingrained in her from an early age.

During her teenage years, Ella's focus shifted from face painting to makeup. At just 14, she had her first paying client, and word of mouth soon spread, building a small but loyal client base. Despite facing challenges and criticism for her unconventional makeup choices at school, Ella remained committed to her passion and took her craft seriously.

Upon leaving school, Ella's dedication to her art led to recognition in magazines and collaborations with renowned brands. Ella May MUA was officially born, and over the years, she honed her skills and specialized in photographic makeup across the north of the UK.

YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR O THE YEAR YCA 2024

Now, at 24 years old, Ella celebrates the 10th anniversary of her business in March. Her journey has been marked by numerous achievements, including being the makeup artist for the theatre production of Snow White at The Carriageworks Theatre in Leeds, working on the French Connection fashion show, and being published in Chicago Magazine.