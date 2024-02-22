Founded as ‘Eastwood and Sanders Fine Ales’ in 2002, after the amalgamation of The West Yorkshire Brewery and The Barge and Barrel Brewing Company, the business was renamed Elland Brewery in 2006.

The brewery’s multi-award winning 1872 Porter has been a mainstay at hundreds of beer festivals all over the country since taking the Supreme Champion Beer of Britain crown in 2013 and also the Champion Beer of Britain in 2023.

Last week, The Campaign for Real Ale named Elland Brewery’s 1872 Porter and Green Jack Brewery’s Baltic Porter as the joint winners in their category in the Champion Winter Beer of Britain 2024 competition at the Great British Beer Festival Winter.

Award-winning Elland Brewery has called in liquidators due to ‘economic pressures’. Picture: Charles Round

Simon Weir, from DSi Business Recovery, was appointed liquidator on February 16, 2024 by the directors, Stephen and Sandra Francis.

According to the liquidator’s report: “The brewing industry has become increasingly competitive in recent years and with both the covid lockdowns of 2020 and 2021 and the subsequent increases in materials and energy costs, it has put great pressure on cash flow.

"The directors decided against taking a bounce back loan during covid as they chose not to saddle the business with additional debt.

“Unfortunately, due to economic pressures the directors felt unable to continue and after consulting the company’s accountants the difficult decision was made to cease trading.”