Ellers Farm Distillery announces partnership with Theakston Brewery to create Yorkshire whisky

A spokesman said: “The partnership brings together two family-owned Yorkshire businesses, who are looking to capitalise on the increased trend towards whisky cask investment over recent years.

To create the whisky the Ellers Farm team will utilise an elegant porter-style beer that has been specifically developed through the collaboration of Theakston’s Master Brewer Mark Slater, and Ellers Farm’s Master Distiller Jamie Baggott.”

Andy Braithwaite, Managing Director at Ellers Farm Distillery, said Ellers Farm was extremely proud to work with the brewing team at Theakston.

T&R Theakston,is a famous Yorkshire brewery. Picture: Simon Hulme

The spokesman said: "The vision Ellers Farm and Theakston have created takes the finest ingredients possible, brewed into a high-quality beer by one of the best brewers in the world. They then take that beer and distil it under the guidance of the distillers at Ellers Farm. The expected result is a truly amazing unique Yorkshire whisky.

"Production will commence this summer with a first bottle release scheduled for 2025. In addition to bottled whisky releases, the plans include an offering of a strictly limited collection of casks. The owners of those casks will also become members of a very exclusive partnership with Ellers Farm where they will work together to evolve those casks into some of the world’s finest exclusive whisky releases in the years to come."

Simon Theakston, Joint Managing Director at T&R Theakston, said: “As a proud Yorkshire-based brewer, we are very pleased to announce our partnership with Ellers Farm. Though a relatively young business, they have already made a huge impact in the world of premium spirits, and we’re excited to be working with them on their journey to create a distinctive and distinguished Yorkshire whisky.”