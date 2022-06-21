Morrisons employs tree advisers to help UK farmers meet planting targets

The advisers will work with Bradford-based Morrisons’ network of 3,000 farmers to help them bring in additional income from their woodland projects.

A spokesman said: “The initiative, in partnership with Natural England and the Forestry Commission, forms part of Morrisons plan to become directly supplied by net zero British farms by 2030 and net zero for emissions by 2040. Farmers at Morrisons 50 net zero blueprint farms will be the first to be offered access to the scheme, which will be rolled out more widely in the coming months.”

Morrisons is employing a team of ‘tree advisers’ who will give specialist advice to UK farmers on the best species of trees to plant, where to plant them and how to manage their woodland

UK agriculture currently accounts for 10 per cent of all UK greenhouse gas emissions.

A spokesman added: "Trees and woodlands are a key part of farming sustainably as they can store carbon, limit soil erosion, prevent flooding, control erosion on watercourses and help provide habitats for wildlife. New government targets have outlined that approximately 7,000 hectares of woodlands should be planted by 2024."

"Winter storms across the UK have contributed to the felling of millions of trees. It is anticipated that Storm Arwen in November 2021 led to the loss of eight million trees over 4,000 hectares."