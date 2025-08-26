Elon Musk: Filtronic secures $62.5m order with SpaceX for next generation technology

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Filtronic, which is a designer and manufacturer of advanced RF (radio frequency) solutions for the space, aerospace and defence, and telecoms infrastructure markets, has secured its largest single order to date of £47.3m ($62.5m) from SpaceX, for the company's next generation, proprietary gallium nitride E-band product.

In a statement, Filtronic said: “The first production units from this contract will ship in FY2027 (full year 2027) and are expected to deliver material revenues in FY2027 and FY2028 (full year 2028).

"In recognition of SpaceX agreeing to this substantial order of new technology, the warrants relating to the original Strategic Partnership agreement for next technologies (Tranche 2) have been extended to include E Band GaN alongside other bands in development.

Filtronic told investors it has secured a $62.5m order with SpaceX for next generation technology. (Photo by Jeff Moore/PA Wire)

"The vesting criteria has also been amended to double the volume of products required for full vesting and now vests on product delivery rather than on the placement of the purchase order, ensuring closer strategic alignment in the outlook period.”

The contract is the first GaN product from Filtronic's next generation product lines, delivering more than double the output power of the existing gallium arsenide product line, Filtronic said.

It added: “GaN processes enable higher power, improved efficiency, and greater thermal performance-critical advantages for satellite communications and aerospace and defence applications.

“The successful development of this GaN solution reflects Filtronic's technical leadership.”

Elon Musk, who took over social media platform Twitter and re-named it X in 2023, uses his company SpaceX to operate a series of low-earth orbit satellites.

Nat Edington, Filtronic’s chief executive officer, said: "We are extremely proud to announce this landmark contract, which not only sets a new commercial record for Filtronic, but also reflect the success of our partnership with world-leading satellite company SpaceX, supporting the Starlink constellation.

"GaN represents a transformative opportunity for the ground segment of LEO communications, and this contract is further testament to the world-class engineering talent of both teams working together."

Mike Nicholls, VP Engineering Starlink, said: "Filtronic is a valuable partner to SpaceX, and has been an important contributor to the rollout and success of the Starlink constellation. This next generation technology will provide further benefits to our system and our customers' experience, and we're excited to enter this next phase with Filtronic."

Filtronic was founded in 1977 by Professor David Rhodes, who was a lecturer in the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the University of Leeds.